Eaton Vance Management Has $187.93 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,070,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,753 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $187,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,839,000 after purchasing an additional 250,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CSX by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 578,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $97.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.06. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $98.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

