Eaton Vance Management Has $213.34 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,157,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 298,533 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.37% of The Progressive worth $213,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $95.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.12 and a 200-day moving average of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $71.25 and a 52-week high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,362 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

