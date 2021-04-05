Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $248,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13,262.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,758,000 after buying an additional 71,751 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 25,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 6,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $221.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.