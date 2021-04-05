Eaton Vance Management Purchases 62,693 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,399,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,693 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $198,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,108,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $144.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.30 and a 200-day moving average of $140.29. The company has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -800.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $112.20 and a one year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

In related news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total transaction of $4,148,493.44. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Insiders have sold 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

