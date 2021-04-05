Eaton Vance Management Sells 24,037 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 757,259 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24,037 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $378,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $511,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 4.6% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,094.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $483.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $462.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.71 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $231.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

