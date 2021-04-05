Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,538 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ebix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $40,158.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $31.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ebix, Inc. has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $988.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

