EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.60 and last traded at $33.60. 21,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,137,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in EHang in the 4th quarter valued at $2,284,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EHang in the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in EHang in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in EHang in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in EHang in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

