eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.36.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eHealth from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

EHTH stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.93. 11,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,961. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.54. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth has a one year low of $47.84 and a one year high of $137.49.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.31 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. On average, analysts predict that eHealth will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in eHealth by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in eHealth by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

