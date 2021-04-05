Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) vs. Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Financial Comparison

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

This table compares Elys Game Technology and Qumu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elys Game Technology $35.58 million 3.32 -$9.27 million ($0.59) -9.12 Qumu $25.36 million 4.72 -$6.44 million ($0.46) -14.80

Qumu has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elys Game Technology. Qumu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elys Game Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Elys Game Technology and Qumu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elys Game Technology -11.14% -39.81% -15.50% Qumu -24.25% -78.80% -18.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Elys Game Technology and Qumu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elys Game Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Qumu 0 1 2 0 2.67

Elys Game Technology currently has a consensus price target of $7.39, suggesting a potential upside of 37.36%. Qumu has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.82%. Given Elys Game Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Elys Game Technology is more favorable than Qumu.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Qumu shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Qumu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Elys Game Technology beats Qumu on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments. The company provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; website, newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its principal website; and mobile devices under under the Newgioco brand name, as well as under the trade names of Aleabet, OriginalBet, LovingBet, and Elys. It serves 79,000 online user accounts through 1,200 Web cafÃ©s, 7 corners, and 117 agency locations. The company was formerly known as Newgioco Group, Inc. and changed its name to Elys Game Technology, Corp. in November 2020. Elys Game Technology, Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform. The company also provides maintenance and support, professional, and other services. The company markets its products to customers in the banking, finance and insurance, manufacturing, services and consulting, telecom and technology, and biotech and health care markets, as well as to government customers through direct sales and channel partners in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.