EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Reaches New 52-Week High at $116.00

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.00 and last traded at $114.94, with a volume of 119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.66.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.32.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $620,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,689,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $19,711,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $618,237,000 after purchasing an additional 207,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 204,595 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

