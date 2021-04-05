Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,284,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $44.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

