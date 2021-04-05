Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,692 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.08% of AngioDynamics worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $23.15 on Monday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.89.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $120,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

