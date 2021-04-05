Engineers Gate Manager LP Reduces Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,555 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in HUYA were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of HUYA by 125.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $19.54 on Monday. HUYA Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $36.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.96.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.14. HUYA had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. CLSA cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

