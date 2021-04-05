Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 108,725 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108,725 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve stock opened at $39.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

