Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 191 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,596,000 after buying an additional 142,291 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 42.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 416,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after buying an additional 123,455 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 215,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,598,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $126,554.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,085.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $175,305.70. Insiders have sold a total of 11,756 shares of company stock worth $1,220,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $106.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.54. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $64.43 and a 1 year high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.28 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.