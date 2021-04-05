Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,495 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,536,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $78.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average of $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 132,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $7,967,587.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,993,547 shares of company stock worth $121,606,473. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.