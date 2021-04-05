ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Holdings Cut by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC lowered its holdings in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74,812 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in ENGlobal were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ENGlobal in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 185,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

NASDAQ ENG opened at $4.49 on Monday. ENGlobal Co. has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.59 million, a PE ratio of 149.72 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40.

Separately, TheStreet cut ENGlobal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Palma sold 9,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $50,938.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,172 shares in the company, valued at $258,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Gent sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 360,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG).

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.