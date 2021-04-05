Enigma (ENG) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $4.98 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.45 or 0.00460535 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005648 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00029387 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.83 or 0.04663010 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.