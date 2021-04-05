Enzyme Finance (MLN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.40 Million

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enzyme Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00053423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.30 or 0.00682337 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00071044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028922 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

MLN is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.