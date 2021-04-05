EOS (EOS) Price Hits $6.74

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 58.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $6.74 or 0.00011429 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and $7.66 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000728 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,028,456,478 coins and its circulating supply is 952,289,400 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.