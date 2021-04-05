Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.50

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$25.50 and last traded at C$126.00, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$126.04.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$104.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 target price (up from C$130.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$138.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitable Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$129.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$102.77. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 9.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total transaction of C$257,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$395,824. Also, Director Eric Marshall Beutel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.00, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$479,400. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,206 shares of company stock valued at $878,051.

About Equitable Group (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

