Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.50

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$25.50 and last traded at C$126.00, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$126.04.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQB. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$138.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$155.00 target price (up from C$130.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$129.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$102.77. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 9.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total value of C$139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,419,785.20. Also, Director Eric Marshall Beutel sold 1,100 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.00, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$479,400. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,206 shares of company stock valued at $878,051.

About Equitable Group (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

