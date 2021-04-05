Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) was down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 17,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,441,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETRN shares. Barclays lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.28.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $367.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,285,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,274 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 152.7% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,695,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,180 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 406,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,935 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,781,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,817 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

