Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ETTYF. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Essity AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Essity AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $31.47 on Thursday. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

