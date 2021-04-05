Ethereum Classic Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.41 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.77 billion and $1.41 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $15.21 or 0.00025900 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,083.72 or 0.03548064 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 203.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

