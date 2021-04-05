Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

EUTLF remained flat at $$11.66 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. Eutelsat Communications has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

