Everest (ID) Price Reaches $1.37

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Everest has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Everest coin can now be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00002285 BTC on exchanges. Everest has a market cap of $159.53 million and $4.21 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00074060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.37 or 0.00298170 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00096373 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.76 or 0.00741824 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00029212 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 90.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003679 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

