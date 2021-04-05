Everex (EVX) Trading Up 19.3% Over Last 7 Days

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, Everex has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. Everex has a market capitalization of $26.68 million and $3.50 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00001990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everex

Everex is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

