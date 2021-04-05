Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$46.00 at TD Securities

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$37.50 to C$39.50 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.22.

Exchange Income stock traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$41.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,420. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$39.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.10. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$17.14 and a one year high of C$41.95.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 2.9800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total transaction of C$201,145.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$301,224.90.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

