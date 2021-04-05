Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb Sells 60,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $1,377,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, March 1st, Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $1,437,150.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $1,435,200.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00.

EXEL opened at $23.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,387,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $629,948,000 after purchasing an additional 761,170 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Exelixis by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Exelixis by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,999 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 8.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,548,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,750,000 after acquiring an additional 273,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $60,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

