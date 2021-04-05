EXFO (EXFO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $71.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.25 million. On average, analysts expect EXFO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $4.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $252.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.09 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.89.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

