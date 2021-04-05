ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 12,701 Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000.

Ozon stock opened at $58.00 on Monday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Ozon in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ozon in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

