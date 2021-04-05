ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $516,000 Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,352 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Discovery were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,310,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 398.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,628,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,176 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 305,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 24,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $37.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

