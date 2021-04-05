ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $509,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,267,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. Insiders sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $150.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.31.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

