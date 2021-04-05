ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 77,490 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

ITUB stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.0026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

