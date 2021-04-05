ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 6,109 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 79,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000.

JBT opened at $135.90 on Monday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.62 and a 200-day moving average of $115.40.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

JBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,027.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,736 shares of company stock valued at $952,039 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

