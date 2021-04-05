ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $498,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEO opened at $167.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $120.12 and a 12 month high of $170.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.38.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

