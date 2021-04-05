ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRCE. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,589,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,840,000 after buying an additional 379,367 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,841,000 after buying an additional 94,289 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 1st Source in the 3rd quarter worth $1,758,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 46,380 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 34,508 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 1st Source news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $147,339.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

SRCE opened at $47.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 32.49%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

