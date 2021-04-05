Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPGY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.39. 87,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,844. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

