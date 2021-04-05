FCA Corp TX Acquires 190 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,181 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 723.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,533 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,607 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $54,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VMware by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,051 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $39,660,000 after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at $21,513,610.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,942 shares of company stock worth $7,985,599 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.16.

NYSE:VMW opened at $152.40 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $161.95. The company has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

