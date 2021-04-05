FCA Corp TX Grows Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

FCA Corp TX grew its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 35.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $62.33 on Monday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $65.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.50.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 3.87%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $951,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

