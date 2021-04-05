Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSAT. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 5.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at $318,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viasat alerts:

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $50.34 on Monday. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,517.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viasat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.