Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 138,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 26,693 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 198,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 43.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,425,000 after purchasing an additional 372,460 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG opened at $68.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.