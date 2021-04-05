Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 136.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 4,285.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

PG&E stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

