Federated Hermes Inc. Has $167,000 Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 530.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,276,000 after purchasing an additional 861,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,110 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,538,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,750,000 after purchasing an additional 94,996 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ventas by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 922,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,242,000 after buying an additional 139,488 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ventas by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 902,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,266,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,506 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Insiders sold a total of 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,810 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $54.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.21.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.