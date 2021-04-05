Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 115.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,320,000 after acquiring an additional 55,321 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 614,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,509,000 after acquiring an additional 329,300 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VAR opened at $176.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.49. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.24 and a 1 year high of $176.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VAR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

