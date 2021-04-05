Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,808,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,817 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after buying an additional 2,023,355 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Welltower by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,213,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,319,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,037,000 after buying an additional 319,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Welltower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,794,000 after buying an additional 37,675 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

WELL stock opened at $73.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.