Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 346,388 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 99.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 346,388 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,921 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $44,163,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $41,409,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $39,536,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 68.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $166.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.05 and a 200-day moving average of $150.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $176.35.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens raised Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.85.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

