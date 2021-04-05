Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 7,917 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,917 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 168,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 17,303 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 662,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 424,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after acquiring an additional 149,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $19.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.71, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $21.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRG. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

