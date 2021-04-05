FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $285.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,814. The stock has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.82 and its 200 day moving average is $265.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Wolfe Research lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.27.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.